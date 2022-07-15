Contra Costa County Firefighters Plan to Flood Out Stubborn Marsh Fire

A brush fire that has been smoldering for weeks in Pittsburg continues to send tons of smoke choking up much of East Contra Costa County.
Firefighters on Friday took a drastic step that should finally cut off the source of the smoke. However, residents should still expect bad air all weekend with air quality officials extending a smoke advisory through Monday.
After weeks of trying to put out the fire with traditional methods, Contra Costa County firefighters are changing course. Crews are now teaming up with the water district and other vendors to flood the area where the blaze has been smoldering.
The goal is to turn the marsh into a swamp, giving the fire nowhere to hide.
"It's really smoldering down in the ground and it puts out that horrible smoke," Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Aaron McCalister said.
McCalister said flooding the area is by far the best option, but it will involve a large amount of water.
The effort to flood the area could take days, but McCalister said it should reduce the level of smoke in the region over the next week.