Contra Costa County Health investigating coke dust released by Martinez refinery

By NBC Bay Area staff

Contra Costa Health's hazardous materials team is responding Tuesday to a release of dust from the Martinez Refining Company.

Health department officials said material from the release is visible on the ground in surrounding neighborhoods.

The Martinez Refining Company reported through a community warning system that the released material was coke dust, a byproduct of the refining process, county health officials said. The health department is also collecting samples for lab analysis.

Health officials advise the public to avoid breathing or close contact with the material.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

