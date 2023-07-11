Contra Costa County Health investigating coke dust released by Martinez refinery

Contra Costa Health's hazardous materials team is responding Tuesday to a release of dust from the Martinez Refining Company.

Health department officials said material from the release is visible on the ground in surrounding neighborhoods.

The Martinez Refining Company reported through a community warning system that the released material was coke dust, a byproduct of the refining process, county health officials said. The health department is also collecting samples for lab analysis.

Health officials advise the public to avoid breathing or close contact with the material.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

The Air District is closely monitoring a petroleum coke release at MRC Refinery in Martinez. Inspectors investigating & responding to complaints, documenting any air quality violations & assisting first responders. Follow instructions from health officials. Check back for updates — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) July 11, 2023