Massive Tree Falls on 2 Cars in San Jose

A massive tree came crashing down on top of two cars in San Jose Friday morning as strong winds whipped the region.

The tree came down across 17th Street between Julian and Washington streets. No injuries were immediately reported.

The tree's trunk smashed an SUV parked on the street while its branches landed on a pickup truck on the other side of the street.

Omar Garcia said he was making breakfast when he heard a loud bang.

"I thought it was a car crash because I heard a horn after it," he said. "And then I go outside on my front porch, I open the door and I see the tree on top of my truck."

Garcia said his vehicle is a "lost cause."

"I'm quite depressed right now," he said.