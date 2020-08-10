Metallica's Next Concert Venue? The Drive-In, Including 2 in the Bay Area

Metallica is about to play a concert for the first time in a year, but it will be unlike any concert their fans have ever seen.

The legendary Bay Area heavy metal band is taking its show to the drive-in, playing a pandemic-style concert on big screens across the country on Aug. 29. Fans in the Bay Area can catch the show at two locations: the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton and the West Wind Solano Drive-In in Concord.

Each car will have to pay $115. Tickets go on sale Wednesday to members of the band's fan club. The general public can grab their tickets starting Thursday.

We’re bringing the Metallica live experience to a drive-in theater near you on August 29 with a concert filmed for the big screen, presented by @encoredrivein! Tix go on sale Friday, 8/14 with a Fifth Member presale on Wednesday, 8/12. Visit https://t.co/USlKNdaEll for more info. pic.twitter.com/AiD8sPe4IS — Metallica (@Metallica) August 10, 2020

The band announced its plan on social media Monday morning.

"We're gearing up to record a live show, especially for you, just for you," drummer Lars Ulrich said in a message to fans.

Production company Encore Live has already thrown two shows — Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton — as part of its drive-in series. CEO Walter Kinzie expects the turnout for Metallica to be the biggest yet.

"Bring your pickup truck, put your lawn chairs in the back, crank on your FM radio and get ready," Kinzie said. "It's going to be rowdy. It's going to be a ton of fun."

Fans will be required to follow social distancing protocols during the show.

The concert will be taped at a secret location this week. The band said fans will not be disappointed.

"They are filming something that is unique to this experience," Kinzie said. "It's a way their fans have never seen them before."