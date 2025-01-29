Millbrae to hold no confidence vote against San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus

Another city in San Mateo County will hold a no confidence vote for the sheriff. It's leading up to a measure where voters will ultimately decide if she should remain in office.

On Tuesday night, the Millbrae City Council will consider a no confidence vote on Sheriff Christina Corpus, asking her to resign.

San Carlos already did. Both cities have a contract with the sheriff’s office to provide police services.

Elliot Storch, a detective in San Mateo County and secretary for the deputy sheriff’s association, he sat down with NBC Bay Area on Tuesday, to let people know what's happening.

“I’ve been with the sheriff’s office for a little over eight years and this is without a doubt the lowest I've ever seen morale. This is the worst climate that I've been in,” Storch said.

The votes follow a scathing independent report released in November, alleging the sheriff had an inappropriate relationship with her chief of staff, and concluding Corpus has used retaliation and abused her authority in running her department.

“It’s pretty disturbing that someone who is the head law enforcement official of this agency and of this county, can’t seem to take any accountability into her behavior,” said Storch.

Next month, the union expects two more cities, Belmont and South San Francisco, to also consider the issue. The five captains in the department and union have already voted asking for her to resign.

“She’s the one causing the problems and i feel like these votes are not just a no-confidence vote in her, but a vote of confidence in us who work here,” Storch said.

NBC Bay Area reached out to sheriff corpus for comment about Tuesday night’s vote. She declined to speak on camera but released the following statement:

"Although I think it’s peculiar that the Millbrae City Council would take a position given that they do not have any facts, they are free to do as they please. Their vote is not a reflection of their residents. I’m focused on my job and continuing to maintain safety throughout San Mateo County. Regardless of the publicity stunts that are being thrown at me by misinformed political operatives, I'm going to continue working for the people of San Mateo County.”

On March 4, San Mateo County voters will decide Measure A, which would give the board of supervisors the authority to remove the sheriff from office.