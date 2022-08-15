Family, Police Ask for Help Finding Missing 14-Year-Old Girl From Oakland

A 14-year-old girl was reported missing from Oakland, and police are asking for help locating her.

Natalia Perez Rivera was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. She was wearing black sweatpants, black Crocs and a gray hooded sweatshirt with an Adidas logo on it, police said.

Natalia is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Her family says she is in good physical and mental shape, police said. She may be going to Washington Square in San Francisco, according to police.

Anyone with information about Natalia's whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's missing person's unit at (510) 238-3641.