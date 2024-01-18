Bay Area rap legend Mistah F.A.B. featured in new Oakland mural

A new mural in North Oakland features Bay Area rap legend Mistah F.A.B. at the corner of 45th and Market streets.

The artwork is placed on a store building the rapper and entrepreneur, whose real name is Stanley Cox, has been going to since he was a kid and in the neighborhood where he and his family once lived. The new mural is also going up as Mistah F.A.B. kicks off FABWEEK 2024 on Monday.

Mistah F.A.B. is hosting 10 events in seven days, celebrating Black culture, Black businesses and community in Oakland. It will include a bowling and roller skating night, throwback concert and a celebrity basketball game.

The week’s events will include some big names like former Warriors star Baron Davis, former NBA player Ron Artest, and Too $hort, to name a few.

Mistah F.A.B. says he planned the event to bring people and business into Oakland.

“It is an opportunity for us to say, 'How can we empower each other? How we can continue to keep diving towards something that people are looking for in a city that has been forgotten about as of lately.' I've seen Oakland be compared to Gotham City – saying it’s all dark. So, if I have to play the role of Bruce Wayne, let’s do it,” he said. “I'm about all of us looking good. I'm about people coming out here saying 'Man, I can't believe this was Oakland. This happened in Oakland.'”

Mistah F.A.B. is also celebrating his birthday on Tuesday. For a full list of events for FABWEEK 2024 and how to get tickets, click here.