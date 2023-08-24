Oakland

Take a look inside Mistah F.A.B.'s ‘Dope Era Museum' in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Pour into the community.

It's what rapper and entrepreneur Mistah F.A.B. has dedicated himself to doing, especially when it comes to his hometown of Oakland.

Mistah F.A.B.'s newest venture, "The Dope Era Academy," is one step closer to becoming a reality as he is set to open up the "Dope Era Museum" near Jack London Square.

See more of what to expect in the new East Bay experience by watching Velena Jones' report in the video above.

This article tagged under:

OaklandMistah F.A.B.
