What Is Monkeypox?

The monkeypox virus comes from the same family of viruses as smallpox. The two viruses present similar symptoms, including fever, headaches, muscle aches, chills, exhaustion and lesions that begin on one site and spread across the body. Monkeypox is usually milder than smallpox and may also cause swollen lymph nodes, according to the CDC.

Infections typically last two to four weeks and although other strains of the virus have had a fatality rate up to 10%, the current outbreak is rarely lethal.

The virus spreads through prolonged close contact with monkeypox sores, contaminated surfaces or bodily fluids, including respiratory droplets.

