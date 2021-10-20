More Than 11K Customers Without Power in Parts of Bay Area: PG&E

Over than 11,000 Bay Area customers were without power Wednesday night following weather-related causes and other causes, officials with the Pacific Gas & Electric said on their website.

According the PG&E, the following customers are experiencing power outages as of 10 p.m. Wednesday:

San Francisco -453

Peninsula- 318

North Bay- 43

East Bay- 10,274

South Bay- 699

Bay Area Total- 11,787

The series of storms have PG&E on alert. There have already been a few power outages from the rain we got last weekend.

"Especially after we've had a drought or very dry year, there's been a lot of dirt and salt and dust that's accumulated on the power lines, and when you combine that with water, it becomes mud, which is very conductive to electricity,” said PG&E Spokesperson, Evelyn Escalera.

PG&E said its crews are dealing with those outages as quickly as possible.

Earlier Wednesday morning, PG&E was responding to a power outage affecting nearly 4,000 customers in Oakland.

The utility's outage map showed a power outage reported at 10:49 a.m. that was affecting an estimated 3,935 customers on both sides of Broadway north of West MacArthur Boulevard.

Bay City News contributed to the report.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.