Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill accused of Title IX violation

The Morgan Hill Unified School District and U.S. Department of Education have entered into settlement to address an alleged Title IX violation.

The allegations come from the baseball and softball programs at Live Oak High School.

"It's not shocking," parent Johanna Jurewitz said. "It's a bummer to hear it happened here. Hopefully they fix it soon."

One of the findings shows the school had two baseball fields for its exclusive use, while only housing one softball field. The Department of Education also found the varsity boys baseball field had lighting, a scoreboard, and a PA system, while the girls softball field did not.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The investigation also reviewed evidence that some boys sports programs provided chartered buses to games and events, while the girls had to get their own ride.

In its settlement, the feds said the district agreed to make the softball and the varsity baseball field equal. The school also pledged to allow equal access to the locker room facilities, the athletic trainer, the weight room, and training facility.

Title IX became law in 1972 as part of the U.S. education code. It is a strict law that ensures equity in boys and girls athletics.

Caleb Elam, a Live Oak High School graduate, played varsity baseball last year for the school and said he never saw any sports inequality.

"The girls are getting treated differently? At Live Oak? I don't see how that's possible," Elam said. "I think it's pretty fair."

Bria Ochoa, another Live Oak High School graduate, was also surprised to hear of the alleged Title IX violation.

"I never played sports, but from what I saw there was a baseball field and a softball field," Ochoa said. "I don't see how anyone was treated differently."

Morgan Hill Unified School District in a statement from Superintendent Dr. Carmen Garcia said it is committed to equity:

"The Morgan Hill Unified School District is committed to providing all students with equitable access and opportunities in everything we do. We recognize and embrace the areas for improvement that have been identified and will work devotedly to ensure implementation of changes as soon as possible. This is an opportunity to move our community forward and be a champion for all athletes regardless of gender across our district."

The Department of Education will monitor the progress of the changes the district has pledged to make.