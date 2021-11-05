Morgan Hill Police Warn of Credit Card Skimmers Found on ATMs

Morgan Hill police this week issued a warning on social media about credit card skimmers they found on ATMs at two different locations in the city over the past few weeks.

On Oct. 13, officers responded to a report of a credit card skimmer at the Bank of America branch at 200 Cochrane Plaza, police said. Upon arrival, officers were directed to a skimmer on one of the bank's ATMs, and they seized the device.

On Nov. 2, officers responded to the World Gas station at 16720 Monterey Road, where they found a skimmer attached to an ATM inside the station's mini mart, police said.

Police are warning residents and visitors to be on the lookout for skimmers on ATMs and gas pumps whenever using a credit or debit card at these locations.

Some indications that a skimmer has been placed on a machine are:

Wires seen sticking out of the card reader.

The card reader is loose or appears damaged.

Tape or tape residue on the card reader slot.

The card reader looks different or off-color from the rest of the machine.

If a skimming device is found, people should notify the bank's or store's management and call police.

Anyone who has used their credit or debit card at the aforementioned Bank of America or World Gas station and suspect fraudulent activity in their account should call Sgt. Scott Purvis at 669-253-4912 or email scott.purvis@morganhill.ca.gov.