Mother speaks out after man injured in hit-and-run crash in Antioch

An Antioch man is in intensive care suffering from a severe brain injury after he was struck by a hit and run driver.

The family of 33-year-old Brandon Hasenpusch is speaking out, pleading for help in finding the person responsible.

“I’m just trying to manage from a mother‘s standpoint. What’s the next step for my son,” said Colleen Quick, the victim’s mother.

Quick has been at the hospital bedside for the past seven days as Hasenpusch recovers from a broken leg, lacerated liver and a severe brain injury. Hasenpusch was riding his bike through a crosswalk on Sycamore and L street on Dec. 10th, when he was hit by a car that didn’t stop.

“The city is just in disarray,” Quick said. “This part of the neighborhood is completely unmanageable at this point. Now people are getting rundown in crosswalks with the police present like what’s next?”

Fortunately, the city recently increased police presence and installed surveillance cameras at that very corner because it’s a high crime area. Video shows a white two door sedan plowing into Hasenpusch. While the victim was in the crosswalk police say it appears he did not have the right of way but they say the driver was obligated to stop.

“But it should’ve been apparent that the driver did hit something in the roadway,” said Sgt Price Kendall with the Antioch Police Department.

Quick said her son has always been active. She said he loves riding motorcycles, camping with his family and was very much looking forward to the holidays. She added that she needs answers and is pleading with police to find the driver.

“I just hope something like that never happens to your family,” she said. “Just find the person that ran my son down and left him for dead.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Quick said that Hasenpusch is finally able to sit up and say a few words but he can’t hold conversation and it’s unclear if he’ll fully recover.

“I am by his side. I’m here with you son and I love you and you’re going to make this,” she said. “I keep telling him he is winning every day he’s winning.”