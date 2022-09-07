Motorcyclist Killed in Collision With Vehicle in San Jose

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a collision with a vehicle in San Jose, police said.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Lean Avenue, according to police.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the vehicle involved is cooperating with authorities.

Police said Santa Teresa Boulevard is closed in both directions between Lean Avenue and Vale Drive. Nearby streets are also effected due to the investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.