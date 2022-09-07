San Jose

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision With Vehicle in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a collision with a vehicle in San Jose, police said.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Lean Avenue, according to police.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the vehicle involved is cooperating with authorities.

Police said Santa Teresa Boulevard is closed in both directions between Lean Avenue and Vale Drive. Nearby streets are also effected due to the investigation.

