Mountain Lion That Attacked Girl at Rancho San Antonio Preserve Captured, Euthanized

A mountain lion that attacked a 6-year-old girl at Rancho San Antonio Preserve in Santa Clara County on Sunday has been captured and euthanized, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District said Thursday.

The mountain lion pounced on the little girl, injuring her calf. She is going to be OK. The attack happened Sunday morning about a mile from the entrance.

"The mountain lion came out of bushes and grabbed her calf," California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife Capt. Todd Tognazzini said.

The girl was walking a trail with six adults and three other kids. A family friend acted quickly, punching the mountain lion in the ribs until it ran off.

Rangers treated the girl at the preserve and said her family drove her to a nearby hospital, where she received tetanus and rabies shots as a precaution. She did not need stitches.

Sunday's incident is the first mountain lion attack on a person ever reported at the preserve.

The preserve will reopen Friday morning, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District said.