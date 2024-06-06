Another mountain lion sighting reported in San Jose

Another mountain lion sighting has been reported in San Jose.

The city on Thursday afternoon sent out a safety advisory on social media after a mountain lion was spotted near Kelley Park.

🚨SAFETY ADVISORY🚨

A mountain lion was spotted near Kelley park. Mountain lions are protected species in California and play an important role in the ecosystem. If you see a mountain lion when visiting City of San José parks and trails, follow the tips below. pic.twitter.com/fQ1zYKL21R — City of San José (@CityofSanJose) June 6, 2024

The reported sighting comes after police on Wednesday night responded to several reports of a mountain lion sighting.

The Wednesday night incident was reported in the area of Ella Drive and War Admiral Way in South San Jose.

San Jose police posted on social media that callers reported seeing a mountain lion walking in different yards of homes in the area.

Police were asking residents in the area to stay indoors and to be cautious exiting if they need to leave their homes. They are also asking people who see the animal to call 911.

Officers are worked with San Jose's animal control services to find the mountain lion.

"The mountain lion was not contained and is believed to have made its way back to its natural habitat," police said in an e-mail to NBC Bay Area on Thursday.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Recent mountain lion sightings in the South Bay

June 5: Police responded to several reports of a mountain lion sighting in the area of Ella Drive and War Admiral Way in South San Jose.

Units are currently in the area of Ella Dr and War Admiral Way in south San Jose following several reports of a mountain lion sighting. Callers reported seeing the mountain lion walking into the yards of residential homes.



If you live in this area please be aware of your… pic.twitter.com/DZro3WhDUE — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) June 6, 2024

May 31: At around 10 p.m. a mountain lion was spotted near 24th and Santa Clara streets.

The incident was caught on a home surveillance video. The video showed the mountain lion walking by a truck with a small dog barking at it. Another video showed the mountain lion on a roof.

May 30: Another mountain lion sighting was reported in the area of Oakland Road And Murphy Avenue in San Jose. It is not known at this time if it’s the same mountain lion spotted on May 31.

May 29: A mountain lion was spotted early morning in a Milpitas residential neighborhood, and a second sighting was reported later in the day, according to police.

This morning, at about 2 a.m., a mountain lion was seen on the 120(b) of Dixon Landing Road at the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park. The animal was observed on Ring camera on the west side of the complex near the BART tracks. Milpitas Police officers canvassed the area and… pic.twitter.com/CcCsvWLMoF — Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) May 29, 2024