Police Arrest Man Suspected of Stealing Car with 2 Children Inside on Christmas

Police arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of stealing a car with two children inside on Christmas in Mountain View.

The incident was reported about 7:30 p.m. Sunday by a woman who told police that she had parked and dashed into a grocery store for food while the two girls, ages 7 and 13, stayed in the car.

As she was inside the store, in the area of Dana and Castro streets, a man who had been inside the same store allegedly got into the Toyota and began to drive away.

The girls in the back seat started to scream and the suspect, later identified as Francisco Reynoso, reportedly told the girls to leave the car, which they did.

He drove away after that, and officers were able to track the car to Palo Alto and pulled it over on Wilton Avenue and Orinda Street.

No one was injured, and Reynoso was detained without incident.

Reynoso was arrested on suspicion of crimes that include carjacking, felony child endangerment and kidnapping. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

"I am very proud of the quick work of our dispatchers and our patrol teams last night, and I am grateful no one was hurt in this incident," said Captain Scott Nelson. "Kudos to all who helped peacefully resolve this scary situation so quickly."