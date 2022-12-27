Christmas

Police Arrest Man Suspected of Stealing Car with 2 Children Inside on Christmas

By Bay City News

Handcuffs
Getty Images

Police arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of stealing a car with two children inside on Christmas in Mountain View.

The incident was reported about 7:30 p.m. Sunday by a woman who told police that she had parked and dashed into a grocery store for food while the two girls, ages 7 and 13, stayed in the car.

As she was inside the store, in the area of Dana and Castro streets, a man who had been inside the same store allegedly got into the Toyota and began to drive away.

The girls in the back seat started to scream and the suspect, later identified as Francisco Reynoso, reportedly told the girls to leave the car, which they did.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

He drove away after that, and officers were able to track the car to Palo Alto and pulled it over on Wilton Avenue and Orinda Street.

No one was injured, and Reynoso was detained without incident.

Reynoso was arrested on suspicion of crimes that include carjacking, felony child endangerment and kidnapping. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Local

San Francisco 1 hour ago

6 Treated for Possible Overdoses on Christmas Day at Japantown Home

bay area weather 1 hour ago

Bay Area Rainfall Totals: See How Much Rain Fell During Post-Christmas Storm

"I am very proud of the quick work of our dispatchers and our patrol teams last night, and I am grateful no one was hurt in this incident," said Captain Scott Nelson. "Kudos to all who helped peacefully resolve this scary situation so quickly."

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

ChristmasMountain View
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us