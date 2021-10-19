San Francisco

New York Man ID'd as Phish Concert Attendee Who Died in Apparent Fall at Chase Center

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man who died in an apparent fall during a Phish concert at Chase Center in San Francisco Sunday night has been identified by officials as 47-year-old Ryan Prosser of Greene County, New York.

Police officers already at the arena were notified at about 8:55 p.m. that a person was in need of medical assistance. First responders found the victim suffering from injuries caused by a potential fall, police said.

First responders tried to save the victim, but he was later declared dead, police said.

"The investigation has evidence to believe the victim leapt from an elevated area of the arena causing him to fall a significant distance, which caused his injuries," police said in a statement Tuesday. "Immediately before the victim leapt, he did not appear to have any physical contact with any person or barrier/railing."

The investigation is ongoing.

Chase Center released a statement on Monday saying, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the victim's loved ones. We are working with local authorities to determine exactly what happened."

Officials also said two other people suffered non-life threatening injuries in an unrelated fall at the concert.

San FranciscoChase Center
