Newsom Approves Mayor's Request for Greater CHP Presence in Oakland

Gov. Gavin Newsom granted a request on Tuesday to send California Highway Patrol officers to monitor traffic laws in Oakland.

The request came from Mayor Libby Schaaf after Oakland Chinatown community leaders asked for more state resources amidst an increase in robberies and assaults in the city.

"I am going to continue to look for every resource. I am going to continue to try and get adequate staffing in the Oakland police department, especially for investigations. But to bring traffic enforcement - which is the job of the California Highway Patrol - into Oakland is an appropriate request, and I am so grateful the Governor has granted it," Schaaf said.