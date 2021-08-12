Oakland

Newsom Approves Mayor's Request for Greater CHP Presence in Oakland

By Bay City News

Getty Images

Gov. Gavin Newsom granted a request on Tuesday to send California Highway Patrol officers to monitor traffic laws in Oakland.

The request came from Mayor Libby Schaaf after Oakland Chinatown community leaders asked for more state resources amidst an increase in robberies and assaults in the city. 

"I am going to continue to look for every resource. I am going to continue to try and get adequate staffing in the Oakland police department, especially for investigations. But to bring traffic enforcement - which is the job of the California Highway Patrol - into Oakland is an appropriate request, and I am so grateful the Governor has granted it," Schaaf said. 

crime Aug 11

Six Months Into Job, Oakland Police Chief Grapples With Gun Violence

Oakland Aug 11

Oakland Chinatown Business Owners Want CHP Officers to Patrol City Amid Attacks

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

OaklandGavin NewsomLibby SchaafCHP
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us