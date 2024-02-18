No public health risk following flaring at Chevron Richmond refinery

Chevron’s Richmond refinery notified the city’s fire department of a Community Warning System Level 1 hazmat incident due to flaring at its facility Sunday morning, according to the city.

Based on Contra Costa Health's 3-tier hazmat severity system, CWS Level 1 notifications have no public health impacts and require no action from the community, the city said.

Intermittent flaring may be possible until the issue is resolved, the fire department posted on social media. It added that there was “no public health risk nor immediate action required at this time.”

