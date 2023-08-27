San Francisco

End of an era as Nordstrom closes downtown San Francisco store

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The doors closed for good on Nordstrom’s San Francisco Centre store Sunday.

Back in May, the company announced it was closing both of its stores in downtown San Francisco. Both stores were located next to each other on Market Street.

Nordstrom’s Market Street Rack store closed on July 1. Sunday, it’s partner store welcomed shoppers one last time.

The retail giant is leaving San Francisco after 35 years, citing the changing shopping dynamics in downtown.

San Francisco

San Francisco
