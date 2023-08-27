End of an era as Nordstrom closes downtown San Francisco store

The doors closed for good on Nordstrom’s San Francisco Centre store Sunday.

Back in May, the company announced it was closing both of its stores in downtown San Francisco. Both stores were located next to each other on Market Street.

Nordstrom’s Market Street Rack store closed on July 1. Sunday, it’s partner store welcomed shoppers one last time.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The retail giant is leaving San Francisco after 35 years, citing the changing shopping dynamics in downtown.