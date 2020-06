Firefighters are battling a four-alarm brush fire late Wednesday afternoon in Solano County's Suisun City.

The blaze is reported in the marsh of Kellogg Street.

Police say the areas of Elmwood and Maple are being evacuated.

2 houses on fire in old town suisun pic.twitter.com/ruKoTNH5rF — Sahil (@Sahils_prods) June 3, 2020

Please avoid the Kellog St. and boat launch area. There is a significant fire currently being addressed by mutual aid. Elmwood and Maple being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/I9f9gUMNRx — Suisun City Police (@suisuncitypd) June 3, 2020

Fairfield firefighters are assisting Suisun City fire department with a four alarm brush fire in the marsh of Kellogg St. Please avoid the area. — Fairfield Fire Dept. (@Fairfieldfire) June 3, 2020