Sonoma County

Woodpeckers' 700-Pound Stash of Acorns Found Within Walls at North Bay Home

The birds had been trying to store the nuts in the house's chimney, but the acorns ended up falling into a cavity behind the walls

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pest control crew received quite the surprise when it cut into the walls of a North Bay home: 700 pounds of acorns stashed by woodpeckers.

Nick Castro, the founder of Nick's Extreme Pest Control, said he found the secret stash last month when he was working at an Airbnb in Sonoma County.

Castro said his team was initially called to the house to investigate a report of maggots coming out of a wall. When they cut into the drywall, they found the woodpeckers' massive cache of acorns.

climate in crisis Feb 7

Climate Change Affects Songbird Breeding

Virginia Feb 5

Beagle Rescued From Puppy Mill to Compete in ‘Puppy Bowl'

Animals Jan 14

Meet Nugget, the Emotional Support Skunk That Works at an Indiana 911 Dispatch Center

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Bird was a bit of a hoarder," the pest control company wrote in a Facebook post. "Never came across something like this."

The birds had been trying to store the nuts in the house's chimney, but the acorns ended up falling into a cavity behind the walls.

Castro's company had to cut four separate holes in the walls to remove all of the acorns. In the end, they filled up eight 50-gallon garbage bags.

The acorns had mealworms rather than maggots lurking inside them.

This article tagged under:

Sonoma County
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us