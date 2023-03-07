Video Appears to Show Bus Driver Confront Unruly Passenger, Drag Her by the Hair

Video of a bus driver confronting an unruly passenger and then dragging her off a Marin Transit bus by her hair, is turning heads and raising questions.

San Rafael police say the bus driver claims it all started before the video was rolling, when the passenger spit at her and threw objects -- including one that cracked the bus’s windshield.

Police said the bus driver cleared out the bus and locked the woman inside as she waited for security, but according to the police report, the security guard failed to de-escalate things and apparently that's when the driver took matters into her own hands.

“We understand how frustrating it is when you call for help and security, and nothing happens,” said John Holden.

He, and other bus operators with the Golden Gate Transit, said they feel for the driver and that attacks on them have gotten out of hand.

They don’t believe transit agencies are doing enough to protect them.

“I don’t condone what the driver did, but I can tell you that’s the problem,” said David Crockett, Golden Gate Transit bus operator. “We need better security, we need protection that we’re just not getting.”

Another driver, Robert Kaufman, said, “I’ve been spat on numerous times, I've had passengers threaten 'I’m going to kill you,' etc. I’ve had them chase me down, try to, in anger, frustration, come after me.”

The Golden Gate Transit Agency said they couldn’t comment on the incident because it happened on the Marin Transit Line but insist that when it comes to safety, they provide a coordinated response: “We take the safety and security of our bus operators very seriously. When issues arise, our operators have a structured support system to provide them immediate assistance. At the San Rafael Transit Center, we have on-site security and field supervisors available to assist operators with any issues.”

“Security just sits in their little hut over there and looks at their phone,” said Holden. “They don’t walk around, they don’t police the area.”

Bus Drivers call the security company a joke. Marin Transit confirmed a security guard is the one who took the video and some drivers said that's who is heard laughing on the recording.

“Security did not help and seemed to think it was laughable, like the situation is humorous,” said Holden. “It’s not humorous, it's a very dangerous situation.”

Barbier Security did not return NBC Bay Area’s call for comment.

It’s unclear what the status of the bus driver is. Marin Transit will only say it’s a “confidential personnel issue.”

But other drivers hope the case shines a light on the pressure and danger drivers face.

“I’m scared, no one should have to work under these conditions,” said Crockett. “We should have the people there to protect us if we need them. We should have them available if we need them, it’s not happening.”