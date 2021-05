Firefighters late Monday are battling a brush fire near the shoreline in San Rafael.

The blaze, which has burned at least 5 acres, is reported in the area near Kerner and Francisco Boulevard, just east of Interstate 580.

Firefighters said no evacuations have been ordered and no structures are threatened by the blaze.

The #shorelinefire on a #RedFlagWarning day is an important reminder that fire season is here! Sign up for emergency alerts at https://t.co/kvr1XnB4sX, have a go-bag & plan. Maintain your defensible space! Visit https://t.co/peUbHpbyB4 and https://t.co/hkV68GVco8 for more info pic.twitter.com/UA7lKN3BKp — San Rafael Fire (@SRFD) May 11, 2021