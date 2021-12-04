Santa rosa

Man Arrested in Connection With Possession of Assault Weapon

By Bay City News

gun-generic-muzzle
NBC News

Police in Santa Rosa on Saturday arrested a man in connection with several crimes including possession of an assault weapon.

Alex Casillas, 32, of Lake County, was arrested on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a loaded firearm, possession of an assault weapon, possession of a loaded firearm in public and possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On Saturday at 12:52 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a code violation on Santa Rosa Avenue in the area of the Hearn over cross.

Police said the officer noted an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and Casillas admitting to having a large quantity of marijuana.

Local

Petaluma 2 hours ago

Police Arrest Suspect Accused of Stabbing Victim During Party in Petaluma

California Lottery 5 hours ago

Mega Millions Ticket Worth $293K Sold at Gilroy Gas Station

Casillas opened his backpack, and the officer saw several rounds of ammunition in the backpack.

During an ensuing search, the officer discovered a loaded assault weapon concealed inside the backpack, ammunition and marijuana.

Casillas was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Santa rosa
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us