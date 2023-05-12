Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa on Lockdown

A high school in Santa Rosa is on lockdown after a report of someone with a gun in their waistband, police spokesperson Sgt. Christopher Mahurin said at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Montgomery High School at 1250 Hahman Drive went into lockdown around 10:55 a.m., Mahurin said.
"We are working on searching the school now," said Mahurin. "No student was threatened, but we are working to ID the suspect and locate them."
