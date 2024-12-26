Motorcyclist killed in Christmas Eve collision in Vallejo

A motorcyclist was killed in Vallejo on Christmas Eve after colliding with a pickup truck, police said Wednesday.

At about 11:21 p.m., officers responded to Marin and Florida streets on a report of a collision.

An investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Silverado was going south on Marin Street while a Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading north on Marin. Both entered the intersection of Marin and Florida streets on a green light.

Police believe that the Silverado attempted to make a left turn onto Florida Street and failed to yield to the motorcyclist. The motorcycle was unable to avoid the collision and hit the passenger side of the Silverado's truck bed.

The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Silverado remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

Police are investigating the cause of this collision, they said. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors at this time.

This collision marks the 11th traffic related fatality in Vallejo in 2024.