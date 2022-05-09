bay area weather

Pea-Sized Hail Spotted in Sonoma County From Passing Storm

The hail was reported about noon in Sonoma County locations, including Santa Rosa, Petaluma, and Rohnert Park

By Bay City News

Pea-sized hail was spotted in some pockets of the North Bay on Monday from a storm that's moving through the region, forecasters said..

The hail was reported about noon in Sonoma County locations, including Santa Rosa, Petaluma, and Rohnert Park, the National Weather Service said.

The storm is moving from the North Bay to the East Bay and will bring small amounts of rain and hail, forecasters said, but not enough moisture to make a dent in the region's ongoing drought.

