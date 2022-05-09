Pea-Sized Hail Spotted in Sonoma County From Passing Storm

Pea-sized hail was spotted in some pockets of the North Bay on Monday from a storm that's moving through the region, forecasters said..

The hail was reported about noon in Sonoma County locations, including Santa Rosa, Petaluma, and Rohnert Park, the National Weather Service said.

Many reports of rain showers producing small hail across areas of the North Bay this Monday afternoon. Here is a view of rain showers developing and moving across that region from High Hill, just north of Santa Rosa and east of Windsor. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/F17bIHZjIn — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 9, 2022

The storm is moving from the North Bay to the East Bay and will bring small amounts of rain and hail, forecasters said, but not enough moisture to make a dent in the region's ongoing drought.