Petaluma

Petaluma Man Dies From Injuries After Metal Tower Falls on Silo

By Bay City News

A man injured Friday afternoon, after a metal structure atop a silo collapsed on him, later died of his injuries, authorities said Saturday.

Firefighters responded shortly after noon to the area of the D Street Bridge, where they found the 31-year-old man trapped under a large conveyer structure and a co-worker was trying to free him.

The collapsed structure was on top of a silo and firefighters used a 35-foot-ladder to reach the man. Crews lifted the structure to free him and he was airlifted to a hospital, where he died.

The man's name was not released.

Fire units remained at the scene to assist the investigation by Petaluma police and California's Division of Occupational Safety and Health, or Cal/OSHA.

