Petaluma police seek help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Petaluma police are seeking public assistance to find a teenager who went missing early Thursday morning.

At about 2 a.m., Petaluma officers were alerted to a report of a missing juvenile at risk, Anna Joy Higgins, 13. According to police, Higgins left her home at some time after 2 a.m. with a small gym-style duffle bag.

Police said she does not have her cell phone.

Higgins is a Hispanic, is 5 feet 6 inches, weighs around 180 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. She is believed to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing, black sweatpants, and a cross necklace.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the local police agency or the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.