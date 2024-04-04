Petaluma

Petaluma police seek help finding missing 13-year-old girl

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Petaluma police are seeking public assistance to find a teenager who went missing early Thursday morning.

At about 2 a.m., Petaluma officers were alerted to a report of a missing juvenile at risk, Anna Joy Higgins, 13. According to police, Higgins left her home at some time after 2 a.m. with a small gym-style duffle bag.

Police said she does not have her cell phone.

Higgins is a Hispanic, is 5 feet 6 inches, weighs around 180 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. She is believed to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing, black sweatpants, and a cross necklace.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the local police agency or the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Petaluma
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us