PG&E has told a regulatory judge that it could save over $500 million in taxes as part of a deal with California state regulators.

The utility was ordered to come up the accounting details regarding the $1.67 billion deal over safety violations associated with two years of deadly wildfires and more than 24 violations.

Critics say that any savings should be returned to ratepayers or wildfire victims.

The deal still needs to be approved by the state Public Utilities Commission.