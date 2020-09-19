Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

Police Use Helicopters to Search for Person Connected to Robbery Near Lucchesi Park in Petaluma

By Bay City News

Police car

Petaluma police, with the assistance of a Sonoma County sheriff's helicopter, were searching an area of Lucchesi Park late Saturday afternoon for a person they believe is connected to a robbery investigation.

Police did not specify where or when the robbery occurred, but said as of shortly after 4:45 p.m. that they were looking for male with long, dark hair in a ponytail who was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black sleeves.

The male is possibly armed with a knife, according to police.



Sonoma County Sheriff's OfficePetaluma police
