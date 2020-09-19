Police Use Helicopters to Search for Person Connected to Robbery Near Lucchesi Park in Petaluma

Petaluma police, with the assistance of a Sonoma County sheriff's helicopter, were searching an area of Lucchesi Park late Saturday afternoon for a person they believe is connected to a robbery investigation.

Police did not specify where or when the robbery occurred, but said as of shortly after 4:45 p.m. that they were looking for male with long, dark hair in a ponytail who was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black sleeves.

The male is possibly armed with a knife, according to police.