Victims of plane crash near Rio Vista Airport identified

The Solano County Sheriff's Office on Friday identified two people who died in a plane crash Thursday near Rio Vista Municipal Airport as Benjamin Shreve, a 41-year-old resident of Concord, and Jesse Buckner, a 33-year-old resident of Martinez.

The crash was reported around 11:45 a.m. Thursday involving a single-engine Steen Skybolt aircraft, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A witness says he saw the plane come down after hearing a distress call on the aviation radio.

“The transmission’s exact words were ‘experimental, biplane, engine out,” said Gerry Nolan, who is also a pilot. “Right after the radio call, I saw the airplane nose over and start to spiral into the ground and it took less than probably 20 seconds.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Jesse's widow, Jessica Raine Buckner, shared the news on her Facebook page on Friday.

"I wish this were just a dream, but unfortunately, the reality is setting in as I lay in bed typing this," Jessica wrote. "It has been a wild ride, and I'm so blessed we had 17 years together."

Friends said both were husbands and fathers of young children and both experienced pilots.

“It's my understanding the aircraft, the biplane that he was flying, was a recent purchase that he was, you know, getting acquainted with and having fun flying. So, it’s just sad,” sad Hodge.

He runs a flight service at the Concord airport and says Shreve made a living flying airplanes. He managed several planes at Buchannon Field. He says the aviation community is stunned.

“I know he was familiar with flying a variety of different complex aircraft. It’s not like he didn’t have the experience,” said Hodge.

Both men are described as passionate pilots and devoted fathers. Hodge said everyone at the Concord airport knew Shreve and was hurting.

“We’re hoping to find out at some point what led to the accident,” he said. “He absolutely loved aviation. It was his passion.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating Thursday's crash and is expected to release a report on the circumstances surrounding it.