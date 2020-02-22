Suspect Arrested for Attempted Murder in Fairfield Stabbing

A 24-year-old man was booked early Saturday morning on charges of attempted murder and burglary after breaking into his ex-girlfriend's Fairfield apartment and stabbing someone inside, police said.

Police credited a witness who called 9-1-1 early Saturday morning with helping lead officers to where Jacob Travis was.

Police said Travis broke into his ex-girlfriend's Gregory Street apartment at about 11:15 p.m. Friday and got into a fight with one of several people inside. Police said Travis stabbed that person several times; the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and that victim is expected to make a full recovery.

A Fairfield resident called police about 1 a.m. Saturday saying Travis was near Pennsylvania Street and Tabor Avenue. Travis was soon located and arrested as he tried to flee and hide from officers, police said.

Police credited that caller, who provided police dispatcher with updates as top Travis's location, with making the arrest possible.

Travis was booked into the Solano County Jail in Fairfield on suspicion of attempted murder and burglary.