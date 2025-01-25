Vallejo school district considers closures amid enrollment decline

The Vallejo City Unified School District (VCUSD) Governing Board reviewed options for school closures and consolidations during a study session on Wednesday, the board announced.

Declining enrollment and financial challenges were cited as the reason, according to the press release issued Thursday.

Three proposals, aimed at taking effect in the 2025-26 school year, will be voted on at the Feb. 19 board meeting, the press release noted.

The options include closing Mare Island Health and Fitness Academy and relocating Vallejo Charter School to that campus, reconfiguring Loma Vista Environmental Science Academy to serve grades TK-5, or closing Loma Vista entirely and repurposing the property.

Future plans for consolidating additional schools, such as Pennycook Elementary and Steffan Mano Elementary, are being considered for the 20260-27 school year and beyond, the board said.

"We understand that these decisions significantly affect families, and we remain committed to prioritizing student success and equity throughout this process," said VCUSD Superintendent Ruben Aurelio. "Our goal is to maintain fiscal responsibility while providing high-quality educational opportunities."

The public is invited to attend the Feb. 19 meeting at Mare Island Health and Fitness Academy or watch via live stream on the district's YouTube page. Spanish translation and other accommodations are available.

For more information, contact the superintendent's office at (707) 556-8921 x50002.