Vehicle Crashes Into Building, Sparks Large Fire in Vallejo

A large structure fire in a commercial area of Vallejo ignited late Sunday night after a vehicle reportedly slammed into a building.

The fire, which started at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Sacramento Street near Highway 37 in Vallejo, prompted a business next door to evacuate, officials told NBC Bay Area. It also prompted the fire department to call for mutual aid as the building quickly became engulfed in flames.

Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle hit the building and seconds later burst into flames, igniting the structure. They didn't see anyone exit the vehicle.

The vehicle also knocked down power lines, making it difficult for firefighters to get to the burning vehicle.

No injuries were immediately reported, but fire crews told a photographer at the scene they were searching for possible vehicle occupants and unhoused people who possibly were living in the vacant building.

It was unclear what caused the vehicle to crash into the building.