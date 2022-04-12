Woman Reported Missing From Mill Valley Found Dead in Vehicle

A 62-year-old woman reported missing from Mill Valley on Sunday was found dead in her vehicle in Kentfield, Marin County sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

Jennifer Aranson had last been seen Sunday and Mill Valley police said she may have been hiking on a Mt. Tamalpais trail.

UPDATE: Missing person Jennifer Aranson has been located. Please see the attached media release for more information. We send our condolences to Jennifer's family and friends. No further information will be released at this time. https://t.co/8TsUDhg53p — Mill Valley Police (@MillValleyPD) April 12, 2022

On Monday evening, a search and rescue team found Aranson inside her parked vehicle in the 200 block of South Ridgewood Road in Kentfield. Foul play is not suspected in the death, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The official cause of death is pending a postmortem exam being done Tuesday, sheriff's officials said.