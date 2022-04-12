Mill Valley

Woman Reported Missing From Mill Valley Found Dead in Vehicle

By Bay City News

A 62-year-old woman reported missing from Mill Valley on Sunday was found dead in her vehicle in Kentfield, Marin County sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

Jennifer Aranson had last been seen Sunday and Mill Valley police said she may have been hiking on a Mt. Tamalpais trail.

On Monday evening, a search and rescue team found Aranson inside her parked vehicle in the 200 block of South Ridgewood Road in Kentfield. Foul play is not suspected in the death, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The official cause of death is pending a postmortem exam being done Tuesday, sheriff's officials said.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Mill Valley
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us