Child Shot on Northbound I-880 in Oakland: CHP

The California Highway Patrol said Saturday afternoon that northbound Interstate 880 in Oakland has been shut down following an incident in which a child was shot.
A CHP spokesperson said dispatchers began receiving calls about a shooting on the freeway at about 2 p.m.
The spokesperson said the child was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There are no details on the condition of the child.
CHP officers are investigating the incident.
The northbound lanes of Interstate 880 -- the Nimitz Freeway -- was closed at 23rd Avenue. The lanes reopened just before 5:30 p.m.
No other details have been released at this time.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
