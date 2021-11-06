Child Shot on Northbound I-880 in Oakland: CHP

The California Highway Patrol said Saturday afternoon that northbound Interstate 880 in Oakland has been shut down following an incident in which a child was shot.

A CHP spokesperson said dispatchers began receiving calls about a shooting on the freeway at about 2 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The spokesperson said the child was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There are no details on the condition of the child.

CHP officers are investigating the incident.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 880 -- the Nimitz Freeway -- was closed at 23rd Avenue. The lanes reopened just before 5:30 p.m.

Police Department Activity on Northbound I-880 at I-980 E in Oakland. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) November 6, 2021

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.