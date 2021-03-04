Novato Police Seek Suspect After Car Crashes Into Gun Shop

Novato police are seeking a suspect who crashed a vehicle into a gun shop early Thursday morning, although investigators did not say whether any firearms were stolen in the break-in.

Officers responded at 4:52 am. to a burglary alarm at Marin Firearms, a gun shop located at 500 Alameda del Prado, and arrived to discover a green 1997 Honda CR-V had crashed and broke the front window of the business, police said.

Police did not find anyone inside the business or vehicle, and surveillance footage showed a male suspect fled minutes before the response by officers. The suspect was described as having short dark hair with a light or tan complexion and wearing a black balaclava-style mask, black and yellow USC Trojans sweatshirt, black pants and tan-colored work boots, according to police.

The shop was conducting an inventory Thursday morning to determine if any firearms were stolen, and police are asking neighboring businesses to check their surveillance cameras to see if they have recordings of the suspect or vehicle.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Novato police at (415) 897-4361. Anonymous tips can be sent to crimetips@novato.org, by texting 'TIP NOVATO' to 888-777.