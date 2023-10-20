Oakland-based dance company celebrates 50 years

One of America’s longest standing African American dance companies is celebrating 50 years on stage. They also call Oakland home.

With every eight count, Dimensions Dance Theater has danced through five decades of struggles and triumphs.

“It was primarily important because we were not seeing ourselves on stage,” said Deborah Vaughan, co-founder and artist director of Dimensions Dance Theater

Dimensions Dance Theater was born in Oakland during the Blacks Arts movement, using art as activism. Vaughan and her co-founders started the theater at time when many African Americans did not see themselves reflected.

This weekend, the curtain will rise to celebrate the theater’s five decades of dancing. While the routines change through the years, their mission is to make sure their message never misses a beat.

