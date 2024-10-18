Watch live: Oakland Hills brush fire near I-580 prompts evacuation order

A four-alarm brush fire near Interstate 580 in the Oakland Hills has damaged multiple homes and sparked an evacuation order.
The blaze was reported Friday afternoon in the area of Mountain Boulevard and Maynard Avenue.
An evacuation order is in place for Campus Drive and Crystal Ridge Court. No injuries have been reported, according to firefighters.
The Oakland Fire Department said approximately 60 firefighters are responding to the blaze.
No other information was immediately available.
