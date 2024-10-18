Oakland

Watch live: Oakland Hills brush fire near I-580 prompts evacuation order

By Kristofer Noceda

A four-alarm brush fire near Interstate 580 in the Oakland Hills has damaged multiple homes and sparked an evacuation order.

The blaze was reported Friday afternoon in the area of Mountain Boulevard and Maynard Avenue.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

An evacuation order is in place for Campus Drive and Crystal Ridge Court. No injuries have been reported, according to firefighters.

Firefighters on Friday battled a fire in the area of Keller Avenue and Mountain Boulevard in Oakland.

The Oakland Fire Department said approximately 60 firefighters are responding to the blaze.

No other information was immediately available.

Vacaville 1 hour ago

Hay Fire: Firefighters battling 4-alarm blaze near Vacaville

wildfires Jun 11

Bay Area fire updates: Blaze sparks evac order in Oakland, Vacaville brush fire

NBC Bay Area Consumer Investigator Chris Chmura explains how to pack a "Go Bag" so you're prepared in the event of a disaster.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Oaklandwildfires
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us