Oakland's Chinatown Business Owners Demand Change Following Recent Burglaries in the Area

Several merchants from Oakland's Chinatown gathered Friday to voice their frustration and fear, after a series of what they believe are targeted robberies and burglaries against Asian merchants.

Security footage showed the lengths burglars went to.in order to break into “Lounge Chinatown” on 8th Street Thursday.

“The individual stepped on the surface here and knocked over all glass,” said

The group armed with tools and a gun as they ransacked the restaurant for some 14 minutes.

“It takes a toll. You have bills, staff, if someone is out sick because of COVID and then, you have a break-in and how do you recover from that?” said Darlene Wong of Lounge China.

Between the damages and what was stolen, Wong said the brazen break-in is costing the lounge about $36,000 dollars. They are one of at least seven businesses that were hit Thursday morning by the same thieves, according to the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce.

“To me, it’s like a flash mob. They are very organized,” said Francis Lan, President, Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce.

In a community meeting Friday, business owners, one after another said they all have same concern.

“We need the protection not only in daytime, we need protection during night time,” said business owner Albert Wong. The community is calling on OPD to increase nighttime patrols and blasted police for not attending today’s meeting. The group also criticized the “Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council” for not doing enough to address concerns.

While the council funds an unarmed night patrol, they said it’s not their main focus.

“I think they need to allocate funds more to security than what they are doing now street festivals, parades,” Ian said.

“We work with the city and county officers, but it is not our only responsibility, It’s the cleanliness, the revitalization of our businesses, hence business improvement district,” Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council Stewart Chen.

In response to the spike in burglaries, OPD said they are deploying additional officers to the areas most impacted- but did not give specifics.

At the same time, Wong believes many crimes are going un reporting and is calling on her community to do its part.

“If anyone is fear based or not wanting to come forward, you are actually doing a disservice for your community,” she said.