Oakland, Livermore Among California Cities Receiving Millions to Combat Family Homelessness

Two Bay Area cities are among 10 regions throughout California to receive $17 million in Family Homelessness Challenge Grant funds with the goal of reducing family homelessness in the Golden State.

Oakland and Livermore are the two Bay Area cities to join 10 California communities in receiving the funds, the awards of which are provided through the California Interagency Council on Homelessness.

The other cities are Fontana, Los Angeles, San Diego and Salinas. Also included are Pasadena and Sacramento, and Mendocino and Santa Clara counties.

Livermore, with a population of 91,000, will receive $581,000 from the fund. Oakland, the Bay Area's third largest city with a population of 423,000, will receive $2 million.

Salinas will receive $2.6 million.

"This is not a one-size-fits-all approach. With these grants, communities throughout the state are stepping up with their own solutions and best practices - cutting through red tape to effectively and efficiently eliminate family homelessness," said Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"Success leaves clues, and through this process we are not only rewarding programs that work, we are also supporting systems that are innovative, and accelerate efforts to address the challenges of family homelessness at the local level."

Newsom's multi-billion-dollar homeless housing investments will provide more than 55,000 new housing units and treatment slots in the coming years. Building on last year's historic $12 billion investment to help get the most vulnerable people off the streets, the California Blueprint proposes an additional $2 billion investment to create a total $14 billion package to confront the homelessness crisis.