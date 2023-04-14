Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's Car Broken Into During Film Event

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao is the latest victim of a car break-in.

The Mayor’s office told NBC Bay Area Friday that the incident happened Thursday night, while Thao was attending a film screening at the Grand Lake Theater.

Thao was there to watch the new documentary "Stephen Curry: Underrated" at the opening night of the San Francisco Film Festival.

Oakland police said they're investigating a number of car burglaries in that area.