Oakland

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's Car Broken Into During Film Event

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao is the latest victim of a car break-in.

The Mayor’s office told NBC Bay Area Friday that the incident happened Thursday night, while Thao was attending a film screening at the Grand Lake Theater.

Thao was there to watch the new documentary "Stephen Curry: Underrated" at the opening night of the San Francisco Film Festival.

Oakland police said they're investigating a number of car burglaries in that area.

