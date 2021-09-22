Oakland Officer Shot, Injured; Suspect in Custody After Brief Standoff: OPD

An Oakland police officer was shot and injured Wednesday morning, and fellow officers surrounded the shooter at a second scene until the suspect surrendered, according to the police department.
OPD was working two crime scenes, the first at 21 Telegraph Ave., where the officer was shot and a gun was recovered, police said. The injured officer was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
The second scene was in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, where the suspect was barricaded and armed with a knife for a brief time before being taken into custody, police said.
The wounded officer was not identified.
No further details were immediately available.