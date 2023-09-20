Oakland police find stolen cars while investigating shooting

Officers investigating a report of gunfire in Oakland late Tuesday night found several stolen cars, according to police.

At around midnight, someone reported gunfire along Santa Rita Street and near 42nd Avenue, police said. When officers arrived, they found shell casings but no sign of anyone injured.

Police said that after officers began investigating, they found several stolen cars in a nearby driveway. Those cars are now being returned to their owners, according to police.

There is currently no word about any arrests.