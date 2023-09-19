Oakland

Lanes reopen on I-580 in Oakland following deadly crash

One person died Tuesday following a fiery crash on eastbound Interstate 580 in Oakland.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. near Beaumont Avenue and involved two vehicles, with one of the cars catching fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All eastbound lanes were blocked for about 40 minutes while emergency crews responded to the scene.

Lanes started to reopen around noon.

