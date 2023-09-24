Oakland police investigate after shooting injures 2

A shooting in Oakland Saturday night left two people injured, according to police.

The shooting happened at around 8 p.m. near 98th Avenue and Lawlor street, police said. Officers arrived to find one person suffering from several gunshot wounds and rushed them to the hospital.

A car involved in the shooting later dropped off a man, who had also been shot, at a hospital, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Both people are reported to be in stable condition.

Police have taken a man into custody in connection to the shooting, OPD said, adding that officers found two firearms on-site while investigating.

OPD is also investigating another shooting which apparently happened around the same time near the 200 block of Hegenberger Road. Although officers found evidence of a shooting, they did not find anyone injured.

Anyone with information about either investigation is asked to reach out to 510-238-3326 for the former case or to 510-238-3426 for the latter case.