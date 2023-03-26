Oakland Zoo Recovers Nearly All Escaped Birds During Storm

The Oakland Zoo has recovered all but one of the birds that “flew the coop” last week after a tree fell onto an aviary amid stormy weather, a spokesperson said Saturday.

In all, six birds got out of the enclosure on Tuesday. That number includes three Superb starlings, a Hooded vulture, and two Pied crows.

All three starlings, a small and brightly colored bird native to eastern Africa, flew back into the habitat on their own Thursday.

Park staff recovered the vulture, named Oliver, on Friday after observing it in nearby trees for several days.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Then, on Saturday, an Oakland resident who lives a few miles from the zoo spotted one of the two missing crows, named Deauville. Zookeepers were able to lure him inside that person’s house, where he was safely caught and returned to the zoo.

The Zoo posted a cute video of those events on social media.

Zookeepers are still hoping to locate the last crow, Diego. Pied crows are fairly easy to spot because they are black with a creamy white "vest."

Any resident who spots Diego shouldn't try to catch him, as he is a very shy bird that startles easily. But anyone can call the rescue hotline at (510) 703-8986 to report seeing Diego.